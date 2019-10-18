|
|
Hugh Maxwell Estess, born March 18, 1947, a resident of Hollywood, Florida passed away at home October 10, 2019. He was the son of Wensel And Sue Ann Estess. Hugh was a graduate of University of FLorida and serve in the U. S. Military. He is survived by his daughter Jenna Breton and grandchildren, Malekae and Beau Breton. Also, by his siblings, George W. Estess, Mary Melissa Hurley and Sue Ann Mc Carthy and by several beloved nieces and nephews. He will be truly missed forever! Services will be held November 2 at 1:00 P.M. at the Hollywood Presbyterian Church on 1530 Hollywood Blvd. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the and the .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2019