Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
301 E. Broward Blvd
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
I. Lorraine Thomas Obituary
I. Lorraine Thomas, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida with her lovely daughters by her side. Lorraine will always be known as the First Lady of Wendy's. She enjoyed traveling the world by plane or spending all summer long on her, "I. Lorraine". She was an avid golfer in her day and a bossy assistant to anyone that was doing the cooking. She loved her time needlepointing or beading with her lady friends which lead to many dinners where they liked to solve their children's problems. She had her opinions which she enjoyed sharing with whoever would listen. She had the biggest heart, generous, and empathetic towards the human condition.

Lorraine's life revolved around her children, family and friends. She filled her days with fun and laughter and devoting her time supporting the charitable causes in which she wholeheartedly believed in.

Lorraine received countless awards and recognitions for her charitable work. She was involved in The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Royal Dames of Cancer Research, Nova Southeastern University, Women In Distress, Junior Achievement, PAWS, and numerous philanthropic charities.

She is preceded by her loving husband, R. David Thomas; son, Kenny, and son-in-law, Steven Farber. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Saunders; daughters: Pamela Farber, Molly Thomas, Wendy (Paul) Morse, and Lori Thomas; grandchildren: Ashley (Philip Ruiz) Floto, Andrew (Brooke) Farber, Aly (Anthony) Kelly, Kristy Thomas, Michael (Shaw) Thomas, Sean (Natali) Thomas, Stephanie (Kevin Shanley) Thomas, Shannon (fiance Derrick Scheetz) Thomas, Christopher Postlewaite, Madison Postlewaite, Amanda Morse, Corey (fiancee Nisha Crouser) Morse, McKenzie Morse, Natalie Morse, J.T. Seitz, Trevor Seitz, and Jessica Seitz; six great-grandchildren: Lola Ruiz, David Farber, Steven Farber, Fredrick Farber, Mason Thomas, and Hudson Thomas; and a special family friend, Brad Treliving, who has been with the family over 30 years.

We will be celebrating Lorraine on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4-8 pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. in Upper Arlington, Ohio and on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10 am at First Baptist Church, 301 E. Broward Blvd, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Following the service there will be a reception at The Coral Ridge Country Club, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

In Lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, www.davethomasfoundation.org. Our family would be honored for you to help children find their forever home. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Lorraine or to sign her online guest book.

Local website www.baird-casefh.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
