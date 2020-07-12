Ian Alexander Pearl, 48, of SW Ranches, FL, passed away on July 4, 2020, following a long illness. Ian is survived by his loving parents, Susan and Warren Pearl; adored grandmother Hope Pearl; devoted brother Matthew (Tobey) Pearl; cherished niece and nephews, Lulu, Cooper and Graham Pearl; many dear aunts, uncles and cousins; an extraordinary team of devoted caregivers; and countless friends around the world.



Ian was born in New York City, and soon diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a neuromuscular disease. By 8 years old, Ian was confined to a motorized scooter and suffering from frequent pneumonia. The family relocated to Florida in 1980 for Ian to live in a warmer climate. With his health stabilized, Ian became the first mainstreamed student in Broward. He became a local celebrity from televised public service announcements and MDA telethons. Ian proudly served as president of his class at NSU University School, and was honored by the Miami Herald Silver Knight Committee for his community service.



Ian entered University of Miami in 1990 with plans for a public service career, cut short when he suffered respiratory failure and required a ventilator. Despite the significant restrictions of his life, Ian never gave up his dream of service. His goal from early childhood was to inspire others to create a more compassionate world. As a result of Ian's advocacy, the New York State legislature passed Ian's Law in 2010, a historic insurance reform law that protects vulnerable patients from losing life-sustaining benefits.



Ian enjoyed collecting antiques, watching movies and listening to music. He adored his friends, both those who visited regularly, and those he only recalled fondly from childhood.



But more than anything else, Ian loved his family: both the biological family who enveloped him in love and affection from the day he was born; and his extended family of caregivers who devoted themselves to his comfort and survival.



In honor of Ian's life of inspiration and compassion, the family suggests donations to K9s for Warriors, Broward County Humane Society, South Florida Wildlife Center, or any animal organization close to your heart.



A private service was held on July 9, 2020 at Levitt-Weinstein Memorial Chapel in Hollywood.



