Ida was born 11 March 1920, daughter of Marie and Joseph Corbin in Van Buren, Maine. Ida died peacefully at home in Deerfield Beach, FL.
Ida was married to Edgar Boudreau for 53 years they had 7 children. Ida managed a bread delivery business in northern Maine and worked several years in the woolen mills. Her favorite pass time was being with family sewing and crocheting. She was known for her infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit.
Ida was preceded in death by her loving Husband Edgar, Daughter Carline and Son Michael of Maine as well as several Brothers and Sisters. She is survived by Daughters Norma Forgue of Deerfield Beach, Fl., Valma Phundheller of Mims, Fl., and Maxine Gautsch of Port St. John, Fl., Two Sons Gary Boudreau of Millington MI, and Rudy Boudreau of Bristol Ct. There are 15 Grand Children, 25 Great Grand Children and 16 Great Great Grand Children.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date. The family request that all donations be make to the Hospice of Palm Beach County Hospice by the Sea Trustbridge or the Cancer Society
in the name of Ida Boudreau.