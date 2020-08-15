Ida Rose passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, and will be welcomed by her husband, Alvin, who preceded her to eternal life in heaven on May 4, 2016 after 70 ½ years of marriage. Ida was born in Newark, New Jersey on February 9, 1926 to Nathan and Matilda Lampert Landsman. At 18, she married Alvin who was in the U. S. Army Corps on September 10, 1944. Sharing in the loss of their mother are daughters, Helene Judith Rynar (Michael); and Marsha Brooks (Charles, deceased); sons, Arthur Rose (Phyllis); and Jack Rose; brother, Sam; and many nieces and nephews. She leaves nine grandchildren: Lisa, Marc (Natalie), Philip, Sandra (Danny), Benjamin (Samantha), Jennifer (Nino), Jason (Heather), David (Andrea), and Peter (Nataly). She leaves behind 22 great-grandchildren: Jonathon, Jordyn, Ashley, Carley, Ashley (Nick), Zachary, Emily, Sammy, Alexia, DJ, Josie, Joey, Giuliana, Giustina, Nikolas, Grace, Bryce, Max, David, Hayden, Harper, and Jonah. She was blessed to have welcomed a great-great granddaughter, Briella, in July. Due to the pandemic, private graveside services will be held on August 16th at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, Boynton Beach. The family appreciates and thanks the Lenox on the Lake staff for the care given these last 6 ½ years. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ida Rose's memory to VITAS Healthcare and Hospice, 1801 West Sample Road, Suite 301, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064. The family would like to thank Nurse Natalie, Chaplain Kevin, and all the members of Team 147 who exhibited unequalled compassion and much warmth during a difficult time. Your dedication will never be forgotten.



