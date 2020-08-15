1/2
Ida Rose
1926 - 2020
Ida Rose passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, and will be welcomed by her husband, Alvin, who preceded her to eternal life in heaven on May 4, 2016 after 70 ½ years of marriage. Ida was born in Newark, New Jersey on February 9, 1926 to Nathan and Matilda Lampert Landsman. At 18, she married Alvin who was in the U. S. Army Corps on September 10, 1944. Sharing in the loss of their mother are daughters, Helene Judith Rynar (Michael); and Marsha Brooks (Charles, deceased); sons, Arthur Rose (Phyllis); and Jack Rose; brother, Sam; and many nieces and nephews. She leaves nine grandchildren: Lisa, Marc (Natalie), Philip, Sandra (Danny), Benjamin (Samantha), Jennifer (Nino), Jason (Heather), David (Andrea), and Peter (Nataly). She leaves behind 22 great-grandchildren: Jonathon, Jordyn, Ashley, Carley, Ashley (Nick), Zachary, Emily, Sammy, Alexia, DJ, Josie, Joey, Giuliana, Giustina, Nikolas, Grace, Bryce, Max, David, Hayden, Harper, and Jonah. She was blessed to have welcomed a great-great granddaughter, Briella, in July. Due to the pandemic, private graveside services will be held on August 16th at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, Boynton Beach. The family appreciates and thanks the Lenox on the Lake staff for the care given these last 6 ½ years. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ida Rose's memory to VITAS Healthcare and Hospice, 1801 West Sample Road, Suite 301, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064. The family would like to thank Nurse Natalie, Chaplain Kevin, and all the members of Team 147 who exhibited unequalled compassion and much warmth during a difficult time. Your dedication will never be forgotten.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Graveside service
Eternal Light Memorial Gardens (Private)
August 14, 2020
Mom we all miss you already. I was very blessed that I got to see you after six months and touch and kiss you and say goodbye. Lots of hugs and kisses from your grandchildren and
great- grandchildren who loved you very much. You were one in a million and the best mom in the world. You always had a smile on your face Mike loved you very much and always said you were like a mother to him. May you Rest In Peace and give Daddy hugs and kisses from us. Until we see you again, all our love
Judy and Mike. ❤
Judy Rynar
Daughter
August 14, 2020
Love you, Mom. Thank you for 73 years of unconditional Love.❤❤❤❤
Marsha
Daughter
August 14, 2020
Mom-
Thank you for your love, joy, and upbringing. You taught us life skills which we happily passed on to our children. You were blessed to have Dad for over 70 years; 4 children; 13 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. We will miss you but know that you are celebrating with all family and friends who have passed before you. Our love forever and ever.
Artie and Phyllis
Art Rose
Son
