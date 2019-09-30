|
|
It is with much sorrow we announce the death of Ida Shooster nee Grossman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, 101 years of age of Boca Raton. She was born in Stamford, Connecticut in 1918.
Mrs. Shooster was married to Harry Shooster for 72 loving years. She was a long-time member of Sisterhood and Ohev Shalom Synagogue in Wallingford, PA.
She is survived by four children -
Michele, Helaine, Donald, and Daniel.
12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 12:15 pm at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in her memory to Trustbridge Hospice, 1531 W. Palmetto Park Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33486.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 30, 2019