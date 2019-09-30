Home

Services
Beth Israel Memorial Chapel
5808 West Atlantic Avenue
Delray Beach, FL 33484
561-499-8000
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:15 PM
Beth Israel Memorial Chapel
5808 West Atlantic Avenue
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Ida Shooster


1918 - 2019
Ida Shooster Obituary
It is with much sorrow we announce the death of Ida Shooster nee Grossman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, 101 years of age of Boca Raton. She was born in Stamford, Connecticut in 1918.

Mrs. Shooster was married to Harry Shooster for 72 loving years. She was a long-time member of Sisterhood and Ohev Shalom Synagogue in Wallingford, PA.

She is survived by four children -

Michele, Helaine, Donald, and Daniel.

12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 12:15 pm at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach, FL.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in her memory to Trustbridge Hospice, 1531 W. Palmetto Park Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33486.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 30, 2019
