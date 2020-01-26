|
India Elizabeth Kiser, 78, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Harrison Memorial Hospital, Cynthiana, KY.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Edwin M. Kiser of Cynthiana, KY; daughters, Elizabeth Y. (Dean) Raper of NC; Margaret L. (Samuel) Polito of Fl; Mary "Trudy" (Chuck) Landsberg of Cynthiana, KY; and one other daughter, and 6 siblings. She was blessed with 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on February 8th at 2:00 pm, First United Methodist Church, 302 E. Pike Street, (P.O. Box 307), Cynthiana, KY 41031. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church. The family is grateful for all the love and support of their Church, caregivers and all family and friends Worldwide.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020