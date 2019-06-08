Resident of Deerfield Beach, Florida, passed away on May 29, 2019 at the age of 92. She was devoted to family, appreciated her wide circle of friends, and delighted in living within sight of the palm trees, waterways, and beautiful birds of Southern Florida. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Axelrod, with whom she founded and managed Al Axelrod Flowers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She will be deeply missed by her two sons and one daughter: Lawrence and Roberta (Lynny) Axelrod, Bruce and Jannette Axelrod, and Mike and Ellen (Cookie) Hilert. She was cherished by her five grandchildren and their spouses: Jesse Axelrod, Stephanie and David Mintz, Deborah and Arron Kreiswirth, Zachary Hilert, and Alexander Hilert, as well as her nephew and his spouse, Michael and Maria Tyler, and grandnephews Benjamin Tyler, Stephen Tyler, and Brian Ellison. Donations may be made to the ( ) or American Friends of Magen David Adom ([http://www.afmda.org)]www.afmda.org)." Published in Sun-Sentinel from June 8 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary