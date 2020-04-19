It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Irene Devin on April 7th, 2020. Irene passed away peacefully in her sleep while at home. She was born on February 8th, 1924 to Becky Markowitz Zimmerman and Henry Zimmerman in St. Louis Missouri. During her active life Irene taught Sunday school, pre-kindergarten and worked in city government as a recreation director. Irene married Gerald Devin during World War II, who was an army Air Force pilot. Their first son Alan was born during their Air Force years. Their daughter Linda was born in 1949 and their second son Daniel was born in 1950. In 1959 the family moved to Florida, settling in North Miami Beach where Irene started work at the North Miami Beach recreation department. Later Irene joined the city of Hollywood parks and recreation department and retired after 26 years as superintendent of that department. Irene was a Sunday school teacher and president of sisterhood at her beloved Temple Beth El in Hollywood. She was an original member when the temple was housed at the Hollywood golf course country club. She remained active at her temple and it was one of the joys of her life along with her family. Irene was predeceased by her son Alan. She is survived by Alan's wife Georgia, Granddaughter Christine, grandson Robert and his wife Lori. Linda Solomon and husband Don. Dan and his wife Gayle. Granddaughter Tracee Borden, husband Jonathan and great grandchildren Zoe, Jessi and Amelia. Her brother Bernard Zimmerman and numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. Private services will be held on April 19, 2020 at Temple Beth El Memorial Gardens. May her memory and good works be a blessing to all her friends and family.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2020.