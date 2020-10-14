Irene Savage Dye, 90, resident of Augusta, GA for much of her life, entered into rest Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Irene was born in Augusta and went to Tubman High School where athleticism was her forte. Her Senior Superlative (1947) was "Most Likely to Play on the First Professional Women's Basketball Team". She was also an expert archer and accomplished water skier. She loved to laugh with her sisters and her children and she loved to dance. Later in life, she loved golf and competing with her friends, both in Maryland and in Florida.
She was the matriarch of her family, as was her mother before her. After WWII, she married a returning soldier, Aubrey Brown Dye, for love and bore 6 beautiful children and reared them in a Christian home and taught them how to be successful in life. She was a dairy farmer--responsible for the financial requirements of their business and for milking 52 cows, 2 times a day for 2 decades. In the following decades she continued to work for her daughter's successful family business outside Washington DC.
Irene belonged to various clubs and organizations but the church was her home. When her children were young, she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at Pierce Memorial Methodist Church. She was always involved in her church homes, the last of which was as a Member of Christ Church in Ft Lauderdale where she loved her Wesley Women's Bible Group.
Her surviving family members include her children: Audrey Irene Dye Peel (Thomas Edward), Michael Aubrey Dye (Vicki), Celia Dye VanCampen (James), and Steven Marshall Dye (Clyde); grandchildren: William Matthew Loyal, Elizabeth Ashley Montero, Henry Jackson Thomas, Jr, Joseph Rinaldi, III, Michael Adam Dye, Katherine Paige Tait, Carleena Gabriela Fiorenza, Heather Leigh Burr, Steven Marshall Dye, Jr, Lucas J. Wilson, Amy E. Nelson, Rachel L. Dye, Curtis Nathan Dye; 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and 4 siblings.
Preceded in death by her parents: Thelma Davis Savage and Clarence R Savage, Sr; her daughters: Winifred Elizabeth Dye Rinaldi and Cynthia Grace Dye Fiorenza; and 5 siblings.
A friend offering his condolences wrote that she leaves Quite a Legacy.
To honor her life, contributions may be made to her favorite charity, Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Due to the on-going pandemic, her Memorial Service will be held October 10, 2021 in Augusta. Pastor Mikel will come to Augusta to conduct her Memorial Service. A dinner in Celebration of Her Life will follow for friends and family at Perrin Place.
