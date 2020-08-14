Irving Martin Weiss, born on January 1st, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio passed away August 11, 2020 in Margate, Florida. He is survived by his daughters, Jodi Beth Weiss and Iris Seymour (Ft Laud, FL); former wife, Marti Korach Weiss (Palm Beach, FL); long time companion, Georgann Shaw (Elizabethton, TN) and her daughter Wendy Lyons; sister, Phyllis Hershman (Palm Beach, FL); dear friends Monica Mahabeer and Amir Sinclair; predeceased by one son, Jeremy Bela Weiss. Irving was a retired attorney/accountant, held a 5th degree in Taekwondo, and was a pilot. He was an active (and oldest member) of both Chabad of Plantation and The Solid Rock Ministry of Oakland Park and continued Taekwondo under Grandmaster Chong Park on a weekly basis until the covid shutdown. His sweet, funny and charming spirit will be sorely missed by family and friends too numerous to list here.



