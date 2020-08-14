1/1
Irving Martin Weiss
Irving Martin Weiss, born on January 1st, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio passed away August 11, 2020 in Margate, Florida. He is survived by his daughters, Jodi Beth Weiss and Iris Seymour (Ft Laud, FL); former wife, Marti Korach Weiss (Palm Beach, FL); long time companion, Georgann Shaw (Elizabethton, TN) and her daughter Wendy Lyons; sister, Phyllis Hershman (Palm Beach, FL); dear friends Monica Mahabeer and Amir Sinclair; predeceased by one son, Jeremy Bela Weiss. Irving was a retired attorney/accountant, held a 5th degree in Taekwondo, and was a pilot. He was an active (and oldest member) of both Chabad of Plantation and The Solid Rock Ministry of Oakland Park and continued Taekwondo under Grandmaster Chong Park on a weekly basis until the covid shutdown. His sweet, funny and charming spirit will be sorely missed by family and friends too numerous to list here.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2020.
August 13, 2020
I have known Irv for as long as I can remember. He always had a kind disposition and sweet sense of humor. He will be missed. Sending love to Jodi and Iris.
August 13, 2020
I have known Irv as long as I can remember. He always has had a kind spirit. He will be missed. Sending my love and support to Jodi and Iris.
Wendy
Family
August 13, 2020
Your wry sense of humor and your devotion to ALL MATTERS SPIRITUAL will be remembered always. We'll keep an eye on Jodi and Iris. szeretünk téged means we love you in Hungarian, we love you in every language! See you when we get there! Joyce & William Delaney and your Solid Rock Family.
Pastor J
Friend
August 13, 2020
Love you, miss you...
Iris Lee Seymour
Family
