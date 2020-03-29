|
Words seem wholly inadequate when trying to summarize the life of this extraordinary man. Irving Solomons was born on August 21, 1930 in London, England and passed away at 89 years of age on March 21, 2020. Life was never easy in England and, after surviving the Blitz and serving in the Royal Air Force, he emigrated to the United States. He settled in Philadelphia in 1954 where he met his lovely wife of 64 years, Shirley (nee Levin), and raised his family. Irving worked in the insurance industry for 40 years and was always tops in his field. After retiring, he and Shirley settled in Boynton Beach, FL, enjoying the sun, surf, golf, great books, and many cold martinis with olives! Irv was defined by his love of life and family, positive outlook, sense of humor, compassion, and gentle nature. He loved socializing with all of his friends and family as much as they, in turn, loved being with him. Irv is survived by his loving wife Shirley, his son Richard (married to Jill Jacobs), his three grandchildren: Ryan, Michelle, and Taylor, his brother Sydney, and his many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his elder son Ken (married to Linda), his parents Kitty and Mark, and his sister Ruth Firth. Irv will remain forever in the hearts of all of those he knew and all of the lives he touched.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020