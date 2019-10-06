Home

Irwin Douglas Wolfe

On Friday, September 27, 2019, Irwin Douglas Wolfe, Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather, passed away at the age of 85. Irwin was preceded in death by his daughter Heidi. He is survived by his wife Ilene, his three children, David, Donna and Gordon, his brothers Arnie and Bobby and his 6 grandchildren. Irwin was an amazing Husband, Father and Grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He was an avid golfer. His zest for life will be greatly missed.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
