Born in New York City in 1915, Irwin Harrison Woolf passed away peacefully while living in Pompano Beach on March 19, 2019, shortly after celebrating his 104th birthday. He received an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from Cooper Union and pursued a highly successful career for over four decades. While working for RCA and other companies, he was granted several patents. In addition, he helped design a radio small enough for use in a spacecraft and a clock with advertising space installed in the Time Square subway station and throughout the transit authority. He also received a Masters degree as a teacher of industrial arts from Glassboro State College (now Rowan University). He and Paula Cohen Woolf, his wife of almost 70 years, who passed away 15 months ago at age101, lived in John Knox Village for nearly 30 years. Irwin was known as "mister fix-it" by the residents and as Irv to the staff at John Knox.Survivors include his son, Dr. Paul Woolf (Dr. Nancy), daughter Sandra "Missy" Woolf Bauman (Dr. Mark), grandchildren David Woolf (Dr Kimberly), Dr Karen Woolf (Maggie Reaville), Joel Bauman (Anna), and Peter Bauman as well as great grandchildren Adrienne and Samuel Woolf, Abigail and Madeline Gottlieb andAustin and Colin Bauman, and sister Carol Woolf Dickstein. The family wishes to express its appreciation to the many fine caregivers who helped him in recent years at Seagrape, The Woodlands, John Knox Village. Donations in Irwin Woolf's memory may be made to the John Knox Village employees' foundation or the . May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary