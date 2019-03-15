|
|
Isabel Ellen Gumina (nee Curl/Coiro) quietly entered Heaven on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at her home. By her side was her husband of 70 years, John M. Gumina. Isabel, formerly of Greenwich, CT, was born in Riverdale, NY, moved to Boca Raton, FL in the early 1980's and was a longtime parishioner of Ascension Church. Survived by daughter Nancy Gumina of Boca Raton, son John J. (Michigan), 4 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Viewing on Sunday, 3/17 from 6-8 PM at Glick Family Funeral Home in Boca Raton.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019