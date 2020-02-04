|
1911-2020
Hallandale, FL – Isidor Scher, age 108, of Hallandale, FL, formerly of Spring Valley, NY, passed away peacefully at home on January 28, 2020.
Isidor grew up in New York City and attended DeWitt Clinton High School. He was a sole proprietor who owned a fruit and produce store in Bronx, NY and then the Glen Rock Sweet Shop in Glen Rock, NJ until he retired at age 68.
Isidor was married to Dorothy G. Kaplan for over 55 years. He is survived by his daughter, Arlyn Saracino, Oakland, NJ and grandson Frank and great-grand children, Ruby and Reid, of NYC. His family and friends were most cherished in his life.
Funeral services were held on Friday, January 30, 2020 at Hellman Memorial Chapels, Spring Valley, NY. Interment was followed at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Maspeth, Queens, NY.
Memorial contributions in Isidor's memory should be made to the , POB 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, (800) 227-2345.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 4, 2020