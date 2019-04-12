105, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Beatrice "Betty" Wiegenfeld and Frances Fall (both deceased). Born in New Bedford, he was the son of the late Abraham and Helen Wiegenfeld. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made in his name to the Siamese Cat Rescue Center, a no-kill facility. The address is 366 Meander Run Road, Locust Dale, VA 22948. Israel Wiegenfeld was loving, dynamic, and inspiring. This self-made man started several businesses, which he headed. He also was a volunteer, expert business mentor. He was a proud member of the Masons for over six decades. Most of all, he was devoted to his family. He is survived by two daughters, Carol and Linda Wiegenfeld, and two sons Arthur Wiegenfeld and David Fall. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary