Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
458 Hope Street
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-8094
For more information about
ISRAEL WIEGENFELD
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for ISRAEL WIEGENFELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ISRAEL I. WIEGENFELD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ISRAEL I. WIEGENFELD Obituary
105, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Beatrice "Betty" Wiegenfeld and Frances Fall (both deceased). Born in New Bedford, he was the son of the late Abraham and Helen Wiegenfeld. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made in his name to the Siamese Cat Rescue Center, a no-kill facility. The address is 366 Meander Run Road, Locust Dale, VA 22948. Israel Wiegenfeld was loving, dynamic, and inspiring. This self-made man started several businesses, which he headed. He also was a volunteer, expert business mentor. He was a proud member of the Masons for over six decades. Most of all, he was devoted to his family. He is survived by two daughters, Carol and Linda Wiegenfeld, and two sons Arthur Wiegenfeld and David Fall.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
Download Now