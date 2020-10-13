J. Lee Ogburn, age 102 of Plantation, FL. passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He moved to Plantation in 1960 from Atlanta, GA when he started working at Hooker-Fairfield-Dirr Insurance Company. A veteran of WWII having served in the Army Air Corp.14th Air Force, 308th Armament Systems Group. First pilot on a B-24 Liberator. One of his last missions was flying to Peiping to pick up POW's that included Naval Commander Cunningham and four Doolittle Fliers.



He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, sister, wife, Virginia of 68 years, grandson and nephew. He is survived by his his four children, John L. (Helen) Ogburn Jr., Richard F. (Carmelidia) Ogburn, Wm David Ogburn, Susan (Jim Sanderson) Slate, grandchildren, Johnnie Slate, Guma (Carina) Ogburn and four great grandchildren, Taylor Selgas, Gabby Slate, Joao Victor Fonseca Nunes and Ben Ogburn.



Placement of his cremated remains with full military honors will take place at Lauderdale Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 954-587-6888 tmralph.com



