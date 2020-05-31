Jack Charles Crawford III, 64, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Jack was a lifelong resident of West Palm Beach, FL. He was a licensed contractor and worked throughout South Florida for over 30 years.
Aside from family, his greatest love was baseball - from McArthur little league field and Connie Mack Stadium, to Lake Lytal baseball field and playing as an adult in Indiantown, FL. Jack was also an avid reader.
He is survived by his son Christian Brice Socker, girlfriend Melanie Treece, his sister Sheri Whittington (Don), his brother Jimmy Crawford (Sheryl), nieces & nephews Jennifer, Stephanie, and Donnie (Noelle) Whittington, and great-nephew Cameron.
He is predeceased by his father Jack C. Crawford II, mother Ruth Crawford Meeds, niece Jillian Crawford and stepfather Stanley Meeds.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Memorial donations in memory of "Jackson" can be made to Lake Lytal or Okeeheelee Baseball Fields for Little League baseball: Okeeheelee Baseball Association Inc, P.O. Box 213233, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33421 or the charity of your choice.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 31, 2020.