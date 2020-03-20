|
Jack Glenn Troxell, 67, of Plantation, Florida passed away on March 16, 2020. Jack was a retired construction superintendent and later on a local property manager. He was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania and a resident of Plantation, Florida for 63 years. Jack enjoyed hunting, air boating, riding his Harley, and he was a nature lover. Jack loved his family deeply, and enjoyed an affectionate and special relationship with his mother. Jack is survived by his significant other of more than 25 years, Dolores Chalvatzis, of Plantation, and her family, parents Greg and Dolores, sister Christine (deceased); Jeff and sister Deborah Knobloch, Jack's mother, Gloria of Fort Lauderdale; his two sons, the eldest, Joel Troxell of Fort Lauderdale, and younger son, Jesse Troxell (Sarah) of Delton, Michigan; brothers Fred Troxell, Bill Troxell (Suzi), and Jeff Troxell (Christin); brother-in-law, Mike Gresser. He is preceded in death by his father, Fred Troxell, and his sister, Nancy Gresser. Jack had a large family that he cared for deeply and he will forever remain a strong presence in all of our hearts. Limited attendance visitation will be Saturday, 12:00 PM-2:00 PM at T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home. Limited funeral service attendance will follow 2:00 PM, at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, 7001 NW 4th Street, Plantation, FL 33317 (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com
During these uncertain times and in compliance with CDC guidelines, our funeral home will limit the number of visitors in our building for visitations and funeral services. You may be asked to wait outside upon your arrival, and possibly not present in the building for the funeral service. You are able to leave an online condolence for the family at tmralph.com if you are unable to attend, and may call the funeral home to add your name to the funeral register book for the family. Grief is already complicated, and adding new restrictions just complicates it more-we understand. Our funeral home thanks you for your patience and complying to make it a little easier for the family.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2020