In Memoriam



Dr. Jack R. Battisto, Ph.D.



1922 – 2020



On August 29, 2020 Jack R. Battisto died peacefully in his sleep. He leaves behind, his "significant other" of many years, Mrs. Ethel Hallisy, two sons, Scott of Manchester, Connecticut and Jeth of Boca Raton, Florida, daughter-in-law Debbie, wife of Jeth and their daughter, Jessica of New York City as well as grandson Christopher, the son of Scott. In addition, he leaves behind his brother, Pat of Toronto, Canada and his wife Margaret, his sisters-in-law, Olga Battista of Buffalo New York and Esther Eddy of Newington Connecticut. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, Jack Battisto was educated at Cornell University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree and at Michigan University where he earned the MS and PH.D. degrees. As a graduate student at the latter institution, he was awarded the Frederich G. Novy Research Fellowship. Following a two-year post-doctoral training interval at the Rockefeller Institute, Dr. Battisto taught and did research at the University of Arkansas School of Medicine and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, NY. At the latter institution, he rose from Assistant Professor to Full Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology. During that eighteen-year interval, he spent a full year on research sabbatical at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. In 1974, the Cleveland Clinic Foundation recruited Dr. Battisto to form and administer a Department of Immunology within its Research Division. While at the Clinic for 23 years, he additionally volunteered to serve as Adjunct Professor of Biology at both Cleveland State and Case Western Reserve Universities. Over a forty-three-year span of basic scientific inquiry, Dr. Battisto was fortunate to be associated with twenty-two post-doctoral collaborators as well as several graduate students, seven of whom achieved Ph.D. degrees under his tutelage. Many of those individuals now hold prestigious positions in teaching and research institutions within the United States and internationally. Throughout his research career, Dr. Battisto's major area of interest was immunology. In particular, he focused upon immunological tolerance and the regulation of un-wanted immune responses such as graft rejection and hypersensitivities or allergies. The information gathered from this work was published in over a hundred original research articles as well as chapters. He was instrumental in organizing seminars and conferences that attracted internationally recognized research investigators. These resulted in several books that he co-authored. To round out a full life, Dr. Battisto was an avid bridge enthusiast, fisherman, swimmer, jogger, and student of the stock market.



