Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Florida National Cemetery
6502 SW 102nd Avenue
Bushnell, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Mertz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Warren Mertz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Warren Mertz Obituary
Our father and mother, Jack and Evelyn Mertz, were wonderful parents and followers of Jesus Christ. For over 50 years, they were active members of First Christian Church of Fort Lauderdale. Through their words and actions, we learned to honor God, love our family, and to serve others. Dad worked for 30 years as an electrician with Florida Power and Light and Mom, who passed in 2002, was a teacher with Broward County Schools and later a Pastor through the Disciples of Christ Church. On June 13, 2019, surrounded by his family, Dad peacefully went home to Jesus. Our family misses him every day.

Sincerely,

David W. Mertz and Laura Mertz Spears

Mertz Family Celebration of Life

Friday, July 19, 2019, 12:30pm

Florida National Cemetery

6502 SW 102nd Avenue

Bushnell, FL 33513
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.