Our father and mother, Jack and Evelyn Mertz, were wonderful parents and followers of Jesus Christ. For over 50 years, they were active members of First Christian Church of Fort Lauderdale. Through their words and actions, we learned to honor God, love our family, and to serve others. Dad worked for 30 years as an electrician with Florida Power and Light and Mom, who passed in 2002, was a teacher with Broward County Schools and later a Pastor through the Disciples of Christ Church. On June 13, 2019, surrounded by his family, Dad peacefully went home to Jesus. Our family misses him every day.
Sincerely,
David W. Mertz and Laura Mertz Spears
Mertz Family Celebration of Life
Friday, July 19, 2019, 12:30pm
Florida National Cemetery
6502 SW 102nd Avenue
Bushnell, FL 33513
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 14, 2019