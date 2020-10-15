1/
Jackson Wayne Welch
1935 - 2020
Jackson Wayne Welch of Leesburg, Florida passed away on October 12, 2020.

He was born in Pompano, Florida on March 26, 1935. Wayne was the third son of the four children born to his parents, William James Welch and Lummie Louise Sandlin Welch. He is survived by his wife, Clara, sons, Tom Welch of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jon (Kristi) Welch of Atlanta, GA, grandsons, Jesse (Raven) Welch of Seattle, WA, Joshua (Yelena) Welch of Denver, CO, granddaughter, Emma Welch of Los Angeles, CA, and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, his parents, his brothers, James Carlton Welch and Ramon Warren Welch and his sister Mary Sue Welch Jones.

Wayne graduated from Pompano Beach High School in 1953 where he played basketball and football. He was Vice President of his Senior Class, member of the Key Club and the Radio Club and named to the All District Basketball team.

In 1957 he married Clara Anderson. In June they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.

Wayne was a firefighter with the city of Deerfield Beach, FL for 26 years.

He was a lifelong sports enthusiast, gifted artist and skilled wood worker.

Following retirement Wayne and Clara relocated to Lake County, FL.

He was a member of First Christian Church in Leesburg, Florida for over 25 years.

Family and friends will gather at the Page-Theus Funeral Home located at 914 West Main Street, Leesburg, FL 34748 (352) 504-0120 between 10 and 11 a.m. on October 16, 2020. A service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. followed by a gravesite service afterward at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens located at 1901 County Road 25-A, Leesburg, FL 34748.

In lieu of flowers remembrance donations may be made payable to the First Christian Church located at 1701 Vine Street, Leesburg, FL 34748.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Page-Theus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
OCT
16
Service
11:00 AM
Page-Theus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Page-Theus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
914 W Main St
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-5511
