Jaclin Rizkallah Malloyan Jazrawi, of Weston, FL, passed away on September 5th, 2019. She was survived by her son Joe, daughters Suhair, Maya, Sheerin, Nancy, Colleen and grandchildren Zaid, Joseff, Michael, Michael, Sydney, Christopher, Simon, Cullen, Willoughby, and Isabelle. Deep sadness at the passing of our beautiful mother & grandmother. She will be dearly and truly missed by all. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 11 at T.M. Ralph Sawgrass Funeral Home, 371 NW 136th Avenue, Sunrise, FL 33325 from 10 - 11 AM, with a service at 11 AM. Burial to follow at Our Lady Queen Of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 9, 2019