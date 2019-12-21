|
|
102 years old, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on December 19, 2019. Jack was born in New York City and was a World War II veteran who proudly served his country. He graduated from City College of New York and had a career as an accountant. He and his wife retired to Delray Beach. In his later years, Jack resided at Abbey Delray where he made many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife May Wurtzel, his daughter Amy Wurtzel, and his sister-in-law Lillian Wurtzel. Survivors include his brother Leo Wurtzel and nephews David (Lisa) Wurtzel and Robert (Regina) Wurtzel, niece Marcia (David) Dick, and a host of grand nieces and nephews.
Chapel services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 22nd at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, 5808 W. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33484. Visitation begins at 1 pm. Rabbi Stephen Pinsky to officiate. Burial will be at Wellwood Cemetery in W. Babylon, NY on Tuesday, December 24th at 11:00 AM. Contributions may be made in his loving memory to either the Smile Train or the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019