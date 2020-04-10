|
Jacqueline (Jackie) Driller-Wuestenfeld, 79, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, passed away peacefully April 2, 2020.
Jackie served in the United States Army Reserves, as a registered nurse, for 28 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. When not in uniform, she was a nursing home administrator, then went on to teach nursing. She enjoyed attending church and getting together with friends to play bridge.
Jackie is survived by her daughter Cyndi (Johann); son Dusty (Sue); and grandchildren - Taylor, Derek and Cameron.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial donations to be given to The Humane Society.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2020