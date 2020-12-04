1/1
Jacqueline Lee Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Lee Johnson, 48 passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 30th at her home in Coral Springs, Florida. She is survived by many loving people including her parents Iraida R and Bobby Johnson, her brother Ronnie Johnson, his wife Dominga and their 3 children, Robert, Rachel and Vanessa and her partner of 16 years Timothy J Burns and his 2 children Kirby and Kayla.

Jacqueline was the most positive, kind, and caring person and she never had an unkind word to say about anyone. She was a wonderful friend and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Jacqueline loved to serve in her church. She loved God, her family, all people, animals and her loving pets.

Jacqueline has her wings now and we know she will be watching over and protecting us. We will never forget the joy she brought to our lives and we will forever love and miss her.

Services will be held on Sat, Dec. 5th at Coastal Community Church in Parkland Florida at 10:00am.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with funeral expenses. For more information contact Kraeer Funeral Home, Pompano Beach 945-784-4000.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Service
10:00 AM
Coastal Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kraeer Funeral Home
200 West Copans Rd
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
(954) 784-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kraeer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved