Jacqueline Lee Johnson, 48 passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 30th at her home in Coral Springs, Florida. She is survived by many loving people including her parents Iraida R and Bobby Johnson, her brother Ronnie Johnson, his wife Dominga and their 3 children, Robert, Rachel and Vanessa and her partner of 16 years Timothy J Burns and his 2 children Kirby and Kayla.



Jacqueline was the most positive, kind, and caring person and she never had an unkind word to say about anyone. She was a wonderful friend and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Jacqueline loved to serve in her church. She loved God, her family, all people, animals and her loving pets.



Jacqueline has her wings now and we know she will be watching over and protecting us. We will never forget the joy she brought to our lives and we will forever love and miss her.



Services will be held on Sat, Dec. 5th at Coastal Community Church in Parkland Florida at 10:00am.



A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with funeral expenses. For more information contact Kraeer Funeral Home, Pompano Beach 945-784-4000.



