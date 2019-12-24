Home

Jacquelyn Marie Cox, 85, went to be with our Lord on December 12, 2019 at her residence in Thomasville, GA. She was born March 12, 1934 in North Little Rock, AR to the late Marie Smith Cox and the late William Cox. She is survived by sister Geraldine White, niece Deborah Gula, nephew Roland White, uncle Billy Joe Smith, cousins Luann Smith, Danny Smith, Tim Smith, Lorna Campbell, Logan Campbell, Gail Keathley and their families, and she is preceded in death by stepfather O.P. Spann. She graduated from Wayne State University with a Masters degree in Education, and attended Ouachita Baptist and Biola Colleges. She served in the U.S. Navy as hospital corpsman from 1954-57 and retired as physical education teacher from various Broward County, FL schools from 1970-97. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Lake Panasoffkee, FL. She loved working with young children and sharing the Bible, and each person she touched was left in a better place. She will be greatly missed by all. A celebration of her life will be held at a private family service at a later date. Contributions in her memory can be made to First Baptist Church, Lake Panasoffkee, FL and South Georgia Hospice, Thomasville, GA.
