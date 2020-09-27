He was better known as "Mr. James" after establishing a string of successful hair salons starting in the early 1960s. A retired salon owner and longtime resident of Fort Lauderdale, James Lentner passed away on August 2, 2020, at the age of 88, due to complications associated with the COVID-19 virus. He is survived by his brother Ralph Lentner, children Dana Zawacki, Darin Lentner and Lyda Lockett; as well as his grandchildren Ryan Lentner, Sarah Lockett and TJ Lockett.



James was born in Graham Township, Minnesota on January 27, 1932 and grew up on the family farm with twelve brothers and sisters. He left Minnesota after graduating high school and served honorably in the Korean War. James traveled the world as a Merchant Marine before he settled down permanently to Ft. Lauderdale in 1956. After he earned his cosmetology license, "Mr. James" went on to own and operate many hairstyling salons, including Lenett Hair Fashions, located in the iconic Kenann Building.



Locals in the Coral Ridge area would often see him on a morning jog wearing his headphones, oblivious to the world around him. In later years his neighbors were likely to see him riding his unique arm-powered bicycle, his pink ponytail flying in the wind, making his own trail through life. James continued his love of fitness riding his bike well into his 80's. As an avid golfer, he played a round or two every week for more than 40 years. James loved to travel and went on many road trips across the country to see family and friends. He also enjoyed playing Backgammon, liked going to the casinos to play poker, and had a passion for reading.



James often said, "If you're born to hang you'll never drown." He lived his life with that in mind, creating a unique story that touched many people. James will always be remembered for living life to the fullest on his own terms.



Because he preferred to be remembered in a happier fashion, James specifically requested no funeral or services. It is the intention of the family to hold a celebration of his life next year.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store