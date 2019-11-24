Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Albert "Jim" Martin Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Albert "Jim" Martin Jr. In Memoriam
November 18, 2019 was the first anniversary of Jim Martin's passing. On this anniversary, his family celebrates Jim's life with love and fond memories. We miss him and think of him every day. Please join our family as we celebrate his life.

James A. Martin, Jr. was born in St. Petersburg, FL on August 4, 1954 to the late James, Sr. and Helen Martin. He is survived by his loving daughter, Danielle Martin Scollo; son-in-law, Michael Scollo; two amazing grandsons, Jackson and Hudson; brother-in-law, Harry Gautsch; niece, Patricia Apone; and ex-wife, Karen Martin. Jim was retired, but had previously worked for the City of Pompano in IT management for over 20 years. He last resided in Coral Springs, FL. Jim was also a U.S. Army veteran, serving two tours in Korea.

Throughout his life, Jim was engaged in many activities in support of the Florida Everglades. His passions were conservation and air boating, and he supported many causes associated with them. He was a member of, or was involved in, several organizations, including: Airboaters for Autism, Florida Gladesmen, Broward County Halftrack and Conservation Club, Kissimmee River Valley Sportsman's Association and Indian River County Airboat Association.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -