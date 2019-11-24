|
|
November 18, 2019 was the first anniversary of Jim Martin's passing. On this anniversary, his family celebrates Jim's life with love and fond memories. We miss him and think of him every day. Please join our family as we celebrate his life.
James A. Martin, Jr. was born in St. Petersburg, FL on August 4, 1954 to the late James, Sr. and Helen Martin. He is survived by his loving daughter, Danielle Martin Scollo; son-in-law, Michael Scollo; two amazing grandsons, Jackson and Hudson; brother-in-law, Harry Gautsch; niece, Patricia Apone; and ex-wife, Karen Martin. Jim was retired, but had previously worked for the City of Pompano in IT management for over 20 years. He last resided in Coral Springs, FL. Jim was also a U.S. Army veteran, serving two tours in Korea.
Throughout his life, Jim was engaged in many activities in support of the Florida Everglades. His passions were conservation and air boating, and he supported many causes associated with them. He was a member of, or was involved in, several organizations, including: Airboaters for Autism, Florida Gladesmen, Broward County Halftrack and Conservation Club, Kissimmee River Valley Sportsman's Association and Indian River County Airboat Association.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2019