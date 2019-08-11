Home

James B. Springfield


1938 - 2019
James B. Springfield Obituary
James B. Springfield 81, of Fort Lauderdale died on Wednesday July 31, 2019 with his family by his side. A resident South Florida for 50 years formerly from Guin, Alabama. James served his Country in the US Army and worked in accounting prior to retirement. He is Survived by his Daughter: Shannon (Doug) Loizzo of Jacksonville, Son: Joe (Dara) Springfield of Marietta, Ga. Grandchildren Brayden, Davin, Ivy and Charles Springfield. Kayla and DJ Loizzo. Sister: Peggy (Hal) Pennington. James wished that there be no services. His ashes, per his request, will be taken to Hillsborough River State park where he had many fond memories with children. On line condolences can be shared at edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
