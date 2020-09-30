James C. Geoghgean, 81, of Deerfield Beach Fl, passed away on Sept 24, 2020 at his home. A viewing and service will be held , Tuesday Oct 6 at 10/11 am at Our Lady of the Rosary 144 North Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach, Florida 33441. Burial will follow at the South Florida National Cemetery In Lake Worth. Memorials may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.



James is survived by his brother Philip Geoghegan, his son John Geoghegan, his daughter Susanne Bonhote, and his grandchildren Ryan, Julia, and Duncan. You will be greatly missed dad.



