It is with heartfelt sadness to announce the passing of James Donald Hall on 6/20/2020. He went to our Lord, peacefully. He was born in Miami, Florida in 1947 and served our country in the Air Force in Vietnam (1967-1969) as a Sergeant, a/k/a Buck Sergeant. In Vietnam, he was affected by Agent Orange, which necessitated several major surgeries. He was a Computer Science and Technology teacher in the early days of the new computer age. Later, he was hired as an auditor for the Broward County Government and later Fire Rescue. He loved antique cars and bought a 1964 Thunderbird convertible, with which he won may trophies. He is survived by his wife, Kay; daughter Sherie Dunleavy, her husband Chris Dunleavy, nieces, cousins and many many friends. Services will be planned for a later date. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 28, 2020.