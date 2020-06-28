James Donald Hall
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heartfelt sadness to announce the passing of James Donald Hall on 6/20/2020. He went to our Lord, peacefully. He was born in Miami, Florida in 1947 and served our country in the Air Force in Vietnam (1967-1969) as a Sergeant, a/k/a Buck Sergeant. In Vietnam, he was affected by Agent Orange, which necessitated several major surgeries. He was a Computer Science and Technology teacher in the early days of the new computer age. Later, he was hired as an auditor for the Broward County Government and later Fire Rescue. He loved antique cars and bought a 1964 Thunderbird convertible, with which he won may trophies. He is survived by his wife, Kay; daughter Sherie Dunleavy, her husband Chris Dunleavy, nieces, cousins and many many friends. Services will be planned for a later date. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 27, 2020
JD was such a great man. Love and prayers for Kay and the family.
Bambi Davidson
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved