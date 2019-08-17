Home

Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
217 E HILLSBORO BLVD
Deerfield Beach, FL 334413537
(954) 427-5544
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
380 S Federal Highway
Deerfield Beach, FL
View Map
James Donald Mavrikis Obituary
James D. Mavrikis of Hillsboro Beach, FL, passed away peacefully at the Seasons Hospice on August 14, 2019. Born in New York, NY on May 21, 1932, he was the son of the late George and Marion Mavrikis. He was a graduate of Tilton Prep School in NH and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War after which he continued his education attending Nashua Business College. He owned and operated the Gidge-Mavrikis Insurance Co in Nashua, NH until his retirement in 1988 to Hillsboro Beach, FL where he has resided with his wife Phyllis (Caprio) Mavrikis of 63 years. He is survived by his wife Phyllis, 2 children, Donald James Mavrikis and his wife Karen of Nashua, NH, and Brenda LaSalle and her husband William of Londonderry, NH; sister, Priscilla Walker of Gardner, MA; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Jim will be remembered as a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends. He was an avid golfer and tennis player and had a very generous and happy nature.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 380 S Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441, Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited to call to the Kraeer-Becker Funeral Home, 217 E Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 4 – 6 p.m. Interment at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 State Rd 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449 at 1:15 p.m.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 17, 2019
