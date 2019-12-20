Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center
4061 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
(954) 565-5591
Resources
More Obituaries for James Crudele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Crudele

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Crudele Obituary
JAMES E. CRUDELE

November 14, 1924 – December 17, 2019

Born in Ashtabula, Ohio on November 14, 1924 to John and Mary Baffa Crudele, James graduated from Edgewood High School in 1942. James married Phyllis May (Westlake) Crudele on November 23, 1946 and they were married for 58 years until her passing in 2004. James was a kind and gentle man that loved his family and friends. In 1962, he brought his family to Fort Lauderdale, Florida from Ashtabula. In Florida, James worked first in public accounting and then as a controller, finally finishing his career as an Audit Supervisor for the Florida Department of Revenue, and retiring in 1987. James and Phyllis discovered the mountains of western North Carolina in 1969. There they made a home in a cottage of their making, spending the summers and other seasons of life creating many new family friends and memories. Consistently the quieter one, with a big smile and loving eyes, he brightened the day for so many who knew and loved him. He was an avid card and game player and few people could beat him at a game of SkipBo. He was a man of impeccable character and true personal dependability in all ways big and small, He was a rock for many in the ensuing generations of our family including his own sons, and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He will be missed, dearly.

James is preceded in death by his parents; wife Phyllis; brother John; sister Berniece; and grandson Alec.

James is survived by his three sons: Lester (wife Linda) Crudele of Wilsonville, OR, Dennis (wife Lauren) Crudele of Pompano Beach, FL, and Jeffrey (wife Kelly) Crudele of Pittsburgh, PA; three grandchildren: Kim (husband Shane) Faulkner of Portland, OR, Christopher Crudele of Austin, TX, and Austin Crudele, of Pittsburgh, PA; one great grandchild, Simon Faulkner of Portland, OR; and sister-in-laws Elizabeth Bell of Jefferson, OH, Loretta Kalberer of Fort White, FL, and Carol Crudele of Barnesvlle, GA, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the FAU Foundation for the benefit of Champions Empowering Champions, an endeavor of love that provides a helping hand to students attending Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -