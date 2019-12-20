|
|
JAMES E. CRUDELE
November 14, 1924 – December 17, 2019
Born in Ashtabula, Ohio on November 14, 1924 to John and Mary Baffa Crudele, James graduated from Edgewood High School in 1942. James married Phyllis May (Westlake) Crudele on November 23, 1946 and they were married for 58 years until her passing in 2004. James was a kind and gentle man that loved his family and friends. In 1962, he brought his family to Fort Lauderdale, Florida from Ashtabula. In Florida, James worked first in public accounting and then as a controller, finally finishing his career as an Audit Supervisor for the Florida Department of Revenue, and retiring in 1987. James and Phyllis discovered the mountains of western North Carolina in 1969. There they made a home in a cottage of their making, spending the summers and other seasons of life creating many new family friends and memories. Consistently the quieter one, with a big smile and loving eyes, he brightened the day for so many who knew and loved him. He was an avid card and game player and few people could beat him at a game of SkipBo. He was a man of impeccable character and true personal dependability in all ways big and small, He was a rock for many in the ensuing generations of our family including his own sons, and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He will be missed, dearly.
James is preceded in death by his parents; wife Phyllis; brother John; sister Berniece; and grandson Alec.
James is survived by his three sons: Lester (wife Linda) Crudele of Wilsonville, OR, Dennis (wife Lauren) Crudele of Pompano Beach, FL, and Jeffrey (wife Kelly) Crudele of Pittsburgh, PA; three grandchildren: Kim (husband Shane) Faulkner of Portland, OR, Christopher Crudele of Austin, TX, and Austin Crudele, of Pittsburgh, PA; one great grandchild, Simon Faulkner of Portland, OR; and sister-in-laws Elizabeth Bell of Jefferson, OH, Loretta Kalberer of Fort White, FL, and Carol Crudele of Barnesvlle, GA, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the FAU Foundation for the benefit of Champions Empowering Champions, an endeavor of love that provides a helping hand to students attending Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 20, 2019