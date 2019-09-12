|
|
Dr. James E. McSweeney, Sr. died Tuesday, September 10th, at 8:05am. James was born in Brookyn, N.Y., January 31, 1928. Attended Brooklyn College, and later received a Doctorate in Dental Surgery from New York University and served in the Armed Forces. James entered private practice in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. in the late 1950's, and raised a family with his wife Mary Jane, with their three children, Mary Lou, James, Jr., and Kevin. James is survived by his daughter, Mary Lou McSweeney-Wilson, and husband, Michael Wilson, from Reno, Nevada. James is also survived by his son Dr. James E McSweeney, Jr and wife Vivia, with his grandchildren, Lauren, Kirsten, James III, and Savannah McSweeney. Services will be held at Assumption Church, Pompano Beach, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 10:30 am. It is the family's wishes, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Assumption Church Fund.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019