James F. Aycock, DVM, 92, of Hollywood, passed away June 23, 2020. Son of Itus and Lena Aycock. Beloved brother John Aycock predeceased him in 2014. Survived by sons David and James (Tobi), grandchildren Alexander, Zoe, Zachary and Wyatt, great grandchild Oliver James and beloved niece Robin Bauman, as well as several other nieces and nephews. A native Hollywood, Floridian, served proudly as a Captain in the US Marine Corp in the Korean War; loved fishing, his standard poodles and entertaining and cooking for his many friends and family. Owned and operated Aycock Veterinarian Clinic for over 50 years. Undergraduate degree from Tulane University and a Degree of Veterinary Medicine from Auburn University. Services will be private. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 28, 2020.