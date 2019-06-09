|
|
James Gaston Harmon of Plantation, Florida died peacefully at home on June 7, 2019. Born in Elmore, Alabama in 1924 to Dr. James Harmon and Mae Gantt Harmon, he is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty, children James Samuel Harmon II, Sidney Scott Harmon, and Melissa Ann Harmon; granddaughters Jamie Harmon, Christy (Tomas) Leon, Bonnie Greiner, Taryn Harmon, and Autumn Harmon; and great-grandchildren Layla Leon and Zachary Leon. He was loved by all who knew him, including Stacey Greenwood and Lee Harmon. To read more please visit tmralph.com. Cremation arrangements entrusted to T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 9, 2019