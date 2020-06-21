It is with profound sadness we announce the death of James Glenn Whelpley, 80, on May 31, 2020. His wife and four children were at his side in Margate, Florida.



Born in Muskegon, Michigan, October 7, 1939 to Herbert Arthur Whelpley and Pauline Elizabeth (née Beck).



Jim lived in Muskegon for many years of his life where he also raised his family. He served in the United States Navy, and worked for SD Warren for over 40 years.



As a young man he played for the Muskegon Senior Men's Hockey League and was also an ardent golfer. Jim was an extraordinary craftsman who built his family home with love and detail right down to the ornate staircase spindles. His other hobbies included restoring vintage cars, hunting, bowling, coin and gun collecting. He enjoyed learning and was always at the cutting edge of technology. Jim developed a beautiful relationship with our Lord during his life.



He is survived by wife Carolyn (née Kupper); former wife and cherished friend Elizabeth (Betty) Mosley; four children, James Jr., Laura (Sten) Lindwall, Brenda (Wayne) Ferrier and Joel; seven grandchildren, James III, Nicole, Arthur, Andre, Alexandria, Aaron and Liana; as well as six great grandchildren. Also survived by his dear brother Herbert (Darleen), and sisters Patricia (James) Cantrell and Debbie Whelpley. Preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Roy Stout, stepmother Dorothy Whelpley, and younger brother Robert. He will also be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends.



Pastor Justin Beam will officiate his interment. His final resting place will be The South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth.



Military Funeral Honors will take place June 22, 2020 at 11:30am.



