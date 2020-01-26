|
|
James H. Brown, 91, retired Deputy Chief of the Ft. Lauderdale Fire Department passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020. His distinguished career in the fire service spanned 35 years from 1956 to 1991. He was a veteran the U.S. Coast Guard, having served in WWII. He is predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn. He leaves behind 3 children, Michael Brown, Conni Brown-Murphy and Nancy Rudasill; as well as 4 grandchildren: Shannon, Kelly, Casey and Stacey; and 6 great grandchildren: Bryce, Leah, Lena, Dylan, Roman and Dean, who lovingly knew him as Grandpa Rocket. Services will be held on February 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. David's Catholic Church in Davie followed by a graveside ceremony at Lauderdale Memorial Park. A celebration of Jim's life will then be held at the Fort Lauderdale Fire and Safety Museum, 1022 West Las Olas Boulevard, Ft. Lauderdale from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. He was a great man and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020