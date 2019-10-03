Home

Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
James Godden
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Emmanuel Catholic Church
James H. Godden Obituary
James Harold Godden, 67, of Delray Beach, Florida, passed away on October 1, 2019, after courageously battling myasthenia gravis for nearly five years.

Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, and raised in Oswego, New York, James was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and educator who devoted more than forty years to the School District of Palm Beach County, most recently as a science lab teacher at Calusa Elementary School.

James had a vivacious appetite for life and enjoyed swimming and fishing, volunteering with the Coast Guard Auxiliary as boat crew, playing poker with his friends, and, most of all, spending time with his ever-growing family.

He is survived by his wife of forty years, Nancy; his daughters and sons-in-law Lauren and Peter Burke, Molly and Jesse Keyser, and Katie and Adam Insley; his grandchildren, Andrew and Ryan Burke, Marin, Lincoln and Thor Keyser, and Jameson and Ava Insley; his mother, Margaret Godden; his older sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ellen and Ron Jackups; and his younger brother, Joseph Godden.

Friends may call on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 5:30-7:30 P.M. at Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, 745 N.E. 6th Avenue, Delray Beach. A funeral mass will be held at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 15700 S. Military Trail, Delray Beach on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 12 noon.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019
