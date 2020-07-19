1/1
James "Jim" Henschel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James H. Henschel, passed away July 10, 2020 at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach, FL.  

Jim was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on 11-14-32.  He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a BS and MS in education and also served in the Air Force for 4 years.  Jim was an educator in Wisconsin and in Broward County.  He was the principal of East Side Elementary, then opened a brand new Tamarac Elementary, before retiring as principal of McNab Elementary.  Jim was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Ft. Lauderdale.

Jim was happily married to Lee Henschel for 62 years and is survived by her, 3 children (Mark, Lynda, and Lynn) and 3 grandchildren (Kelly, Eric, and Laura).  He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill and sister, Carol.

Jim was known for his great sense of humor.  His hobbies included: Green Bay Packers, world traveling. stocks, Bridge and summers in Boone, NC.  His favorite charity was St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved