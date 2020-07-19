James H. Henschel, passed away July 10, 2020 at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach, FL.
Jim was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on 11-14-32. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a BS and MS in education and also served in the Air Force for 4 years. Jim was an educator in Wisconsin and in Broward County. He was the principal of East Side Elementary, then opened a brand new Tamarac Elementary, before retiring as principal of McNab Elementary. Jim was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Ft. Lauderdale.
Jim was happily married to Lee Henschel for 62 years and is survived by her, 3 children (Mark, Lynda, and Lynn) and 3 grandchildren (Kelly, Eric, and Laura). He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill and sister, Carol.
Jim was known for his great sense of humor. His hobbies included: Green Bay Packers, world traveling. stocks, Bridge and summers in Boone, NC. His favorite charity was St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.