James Herbert Rosenberg, 85, passed away peacefully on May 15th at his home in Boynton Beach with his family by his side. Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kay, daughter Janet (Garrett), son Jamie (Carole), grandson Garrett Jr., granddaughter Allison, sister Margery (Maurice), brother Dick, sister-in-law Sandy (Don) and many nieces and nephews. Playing the trumpet was one of the great joys of Jim's life, and he was a proud member of numerous bands, orchestras and trios throughout his musical career. He will be lovingly remembered for his quick wit, signature smile, lifelong passion for music and appreciation of all things chocolate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.



