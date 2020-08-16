1/
James "Mike" Hines
1942 - 2020
James "Mike" Hines, of Plantation, passed away August 12, 2020. He was born November 21, 1942, and is survived by his sons, Scott (Susan) and Shawn (Lizzy); daughter, Kristy (Jamaal); brother, Charles (Susan) Hines; grandchildren, Kayla, Jordan, Matthew, Jayson, Jaxson, Lanie, and Catalina. A loving father, husband, son, grandfather, and brother to a very close family. He touched so many people with his love of life, family, and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 18th, 9:00 AM-11:00 AM at T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, with the funeral service beginning at 11:30 AM. Live streaming of the funeral service will begin 11:15 AM on tmralph.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Florida Hospice in honor of James Hines. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, 7001 NW 4th Street, Plantation, FL 33317 (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:30 AM
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
Funeral services provided by
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation

1 entry
August 15, 2020
Scott, Shawn and Kristy, I am sorry to hear of your father's passing. He was a great man and loved your mother tremendously. I admired his love for all of his family and how you all stayed in the same area and got to spend so much of your life together. He helped a lot of people and you all know it was even more than we will ever know. I will miss talking to him and hearing him brag about his grandchildren. I know you all are heartbroken and wish I could be there. He was a big influence in my life I will always remember him as someone who loved helping others. I hope we can see each other sometime again.
You all are in my thoughts and prayers. With love and great respect, Chris Hines
Chris Hines
Family
