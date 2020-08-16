Scott, Shawn and Kristy, I am sorry to hear of your father's passing. He was a great man and loved your mother tremendously. I admired his love for all of his family and how you all stayed in the same area and got to spend so much of your life together. He helped a lot of people and you all know it was even more than we will ever know. I will miss talking to him and hearing him brag about his grandchildren. I know you all are heartbroken and wish I could be there. He was a big influence in my life I will always remember him as someone who loved helping others. I hope we can see each other sometime again.

You all are in my thoughts and prayers. With love and great respect, Chris Hines

Chris Hines

Family