James John (Jim) O'Hara III, devoted husband, father and grandfather, died unexpectedly in his home in the early morning of July 11.



Born in Rochester, NY in 1948 to James John II and Norma Lee (Harris) O'Hara, Jim graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture from Catholic University of America in 1971 and earned his Masters of Architecture from Harvard Graduate School of Design in 1973. Jim remained active in the GSD community by serving on the Alumni Council.



Jim was a citizen of the world. As a manager of International Design and Construction, Jim's work took him across the globe; he also traveled extensively for pleasure with his favorite travel companion and wife of 47 years, Mary Jo.



Jim's true joy was his family. He was a proud and supportive father and he cherished his grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to an architecture scholarship at St. Benedict's Preparatory School (Newark, NJ) in Jim's name sbp.org/ohara Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 16, 2019