James John Toth was born in Passaic, New Jersey, August 13th, 1936. As a teenager, he set pins at a local bowling alley, briefly worked for UPS, then joined the Army in 1954. He served in the 82nd Airborne until 1957 in North Carolina then West Germany. On his return to the states, he met the love of his life Sandra Dickens while she was on vacation in New York City. He followed her back to her hometown Hollywood, Florida. They married soon after and were pioneers in a new suburb named Pembroke Pines, where they bought a home. They had two children, Jeffrey and Steven, and lived the All American life for more than five decades in the same home. James worked for FPL for 40 years and loved fishing and golf. He also made his own furniture for a hobby and coached some of his son's sports teams. He and his wife loved to travel during his career and after he retired. James passed away after a brief illness on October 4th 2020. He is predeceased by his wife Sandra Toth. He is survived by his son Jeffrey and daughter-in-love Sheila Perjak, his son Steven and his wife Tina, and his beloved granddaughter Alexandra. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alexander Nininger State Veterans Nursing Home (preferably cookies or strawberry ice cream).



