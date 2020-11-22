We are sorry to announce the passing of James Joseph Kascak, who was born on October 7th, 1991, and passed away on November 14th, 2020. He was survived by his loving mother Pam and father Jim and his loving twin sister Cassie. He leaves behind his aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was a resident and graduate of Cooper City High School and later graduated from FAU with a degree in business and communications. He will be missed and loved by all his family and friends forever. God bless him and all of us.



