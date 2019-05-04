On April 25, 2019, James Lawrence Dailing, 87, passed away peacefully in Plantation, Florida. He was born on June 27, 1931, in Quincy, Illinois, and is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Lou (nee Bastert) Dailing; his brother, Daniel Dailing of Quincy, Illinois, and sister Ruth Ann Armbruster of Scotia, New York; five children Anne Brill (David) of Washington, DC, Phillip Dailing (Diane) of St Charles, Illinois, Janet Hillier (Fiancé, Steve Cox) of Wauconda, Illinois, Stephen Dailing of Plantation, Florida, and David Dailing (Sherri) of Ft Lauderdale, Florida; seven grandchildren: Rebecca, Daniel (Abby) and Adam Brill, Jennifer Albert (Joe), Lucas Dailing, Amy Jackson (Kevin), and Peter Dailing, and four great grandchildren Aspen, Mason, and Jaxon Albert; and Noel Jackson.Jim graduated from Quincy High School, attended Quincy College, and graduated from the University of Illinois with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1953. He spent his entire 40-year career at Motorola in Chicago and Schaumburg, Illinois, and in Plantation, Florida, as an engineer in Applied Research. Much of his work concerned the theoretical and practical aspects of crystal filters. He worked with computers from the early days and was fluent in several computer languages, particularly FORTRAN. He taught courses at Motorola and was an Adjunct Instructor in electrical engineering at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. He holds four US patents.Jim had many hobbies. He had been a ham radio operator (WA4CSQ) since the 1960s. He was an amateur astronomer and belonged to the Southern Cross Astronomical Society of south Florida and attended many Winter Star Parties. He was a member of the Motorola Retirees Club, a group of engineers who often got together to solve math problems. He loved listening to jazz and was an avid reader of history, philosophy, and religion. He was a longtime member of St. Gregory's Church in Plantation. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 200 N. University Drive, Plantation, Florida, on Saturday, May 18, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy, Illinois, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to South Florida Amateur Astronomers Association (SFAAA), 16001 West State Road 84, Sunrise, FL 33326. Arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home (954) 587-6888 Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2019