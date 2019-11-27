Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Reasbeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Reasbeck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Reasbeck Obituary
Retired Circuit Court Judge, James M. Reasbeck, age 92, died peacefully in his sleep at his Fort Lauderdale home on November 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Reta Reasbeck.

Those left to cherish his memory are sons James Reasbeck and Dennis Reasbeck and wife Erica, daughter Cathy Ferone, sister Marguerite Welty, 4 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

Reasbeck was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania. He had 7 brothers and sisters. He served his country honorably in World War II and the Korean War. Reasbeck earned his law degree from the University of Miami in 1957. He practiced law at the firm of Reasbeck, Fegers & Reasbeck. After private practice, Reasbeck decided to run for Judge. He was appointed to the Court of Industrial Claims in 1967, then elected to the Court of Record in 1969. Later on, Reasbeck was appointed to the Circuit Court in 1972. He had retired after 30+ years as a Judge in the 17th Judicial Circuit in Broward County. Reasbeck was an excellent fisherman and loved fishing with his sons. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and a good brother. He will be greatly missed. Private service will be held.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -